Major delays on I-70 near Georgetown Tuesday to Thursday | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be conducting rockfall mitigation work on Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect periodic 20 minute traffic holds and delays of up to two hours on both directions of I-70 between mile markers 226 and 228 as helicopter hangs rockfall panels on Gerogetown Hill.

The work, which was timed to coincide with lower traffic volumes before the winter season, will help protect drivers from potential rockfalls in the future. Travelers can expect similar delays along that stretch of the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 9 as crews use a crane to remove debris that has accumulated in the rockfall netting.