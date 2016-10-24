Man ordered to pay $260K for reckless skiing in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

A jury on Friday ordered Douglas County resident Casey Ferguson to pay $263,454.44 in damages to a man who suffered a joint separation after Ferguson collided with him on the Flying Dutchman run at Keystone Resort.

According to court documents, Ferguson was coming down that run at high speed and attempted to pass the plaintiff, crashing into him from uphill and behind. The jury concluded that Ferguson was skiing negligently and that the plaintiff, who missed three months of work at the Chicago Fire Department because of his injuries, was entitled to damages.