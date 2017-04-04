Man who attacked his former wife with a hatchet sentenced to 20 years | SummitDaily.com

Leland Thomas Kintzele, a 69-year-old Evergreen man who prosecutors say struck his then-wife in the head with a hatchet as many as 30 times in 2015, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder on Monday in Clear Creek County District Court.

Prosecutors say that Kintzele attacked his then-wife after overhearing a phone conversation in which she spoke of filing for divorce. While she was still conscious, the injured woman convinced Kintzele to call 911 and report the assault. While police were on their way, Kintzele stabbed himself with a 9-inch kitchen knife, prosecutors said. Both people were airlifted to a hospital and survived.

Kintzele, who was an attorney, had his license revoked after the incident. He originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but withdrew that claim after a state hospital determined that he was sane.

"Kudos to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office who did very good police work here, and our hope is extended to the victim, who has been a source of rock strength for the better part of two years, continues her recovery," District Attorney Bruce Brown said in a news release.

Kintzele has been in custody since his arrest in May 2015. He will also serve five years of parole upon his release.