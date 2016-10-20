Mental health resource panel in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Mental health resource panel in Frisco

Learn about the many agencies and programs in Summit County which provide critical services to people with mental illness and their families and friends on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the Buffalo Mountain Room at the County Commons in Frisco from 2–4 p.m. Existing gaps in services and current efforts to address those needs will be discussed. Local volunteer programs which seek to reduce the persistent stigma of mental illness will be represented. Panel members include: Sheila Brockmeier, convener of the local affiliate of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) and certified Mental Health First Aid trainer; Dr. Cassie Comeau, licensed psychologist, behavioral health director, Summit County Care Clinic; Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, law enforcement approaches to mental health crises; Anne Watts, licensed clinical social worker, registered play therapist; Dr. Carol Gerard, licensed psychologist. (retired) moderator. This event is sponsored by the Summit County Conflict Resolution Coalition and the Summit Interfaith Council.