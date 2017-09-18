Mind Springs Health breaks ground on Grand Junction’s West Springs Hospital

Mind Springs Health, the Western Slope's largest provider of mental health treatment, broke ground on its new state-of-the-art West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The $34 million facility — the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City — will double its capacity to 64 beds with the rebuild. The fundraising goal was set at $17.75 million. With $13 million already collected, Mind Springs still has $4.75 million to go.

"We're building it now because we can't wait," Sharon Raggio, president and CEO of Mind Springs Health, said in a news release. "The urgency is great and it literally will be lifesaving."

To donate to the project, visit: buildingsanctuary.org