Mind Springs Health breaks ground on Grand Junction’s West Springs Hospital
September 18, 2017
Mind Springs Health, the Western Slope's largest provider of mental health treatment, broke ground on its new state-of-the-art West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The $34 million facility — the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City — will double its capacity to 64 beds with the rebuild. The fundraising goal was set at $17.75 million. With $13 million already collected, Mind Springs still has $4.75 million to go.
"We're building it now because we can't wait," Sharon Raggio, president and CEO of Mind Springs Health, said in a news release. "The urgency is great and it literally will be lifesaving."
To donate to the project, visit: buildingsanctuary.org
