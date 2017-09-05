Mind Springs Health’s Jules Rosen named to nation’s annual ‘Best Doctors’ list

Dr. Jules Rosen, chief medical officer of Mind Springs Health and Grand Junction's West Springs psychiatric hospital, was recently named to the Best Doctors in America list for 2017-18.

Approximately 4 percent of physicians in the United Started are granted this annual recognition, and this year marks Rosen's 18th time receiving the award. As Mind Springs' CMO, Rosen is based in out the mental-health service provider's Frisco office, and responsible for directing and overseeing all psychiatric medical services across 10 Western Slope counties.

"It is truly an honor to be chosen to join these select physicians representing over 450 specialties," Rosen, who maintains a focus on geriatric psychiatry, said in a news release. "I hope to leave a legacy promoting the philosophy that caring for our seniors — whether physical or mental health — should not be considered as 'caregiver burden,' but rather a pleasure and an honor."