Moffat County poacher must pay $11,000 for unlawfully killing elk | SummitDaily.com

A man who illegally killed a bull elk in Craig last November was convicted of poaching last Monday in Moffat County Court and must now pay fines of $11,000.

When confronted by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer, Denver resident Agapito Alarid II, 42, admitted to unlawfully shooting the trophy-quality 6-by-6 animal in an area in Northwest Colorado that can take a hunter two decades to draw a license. Alarid did not have a license to hunt in the highly coveted unit and bull elk season was not open in the region at the time he killed the animal.

“Ethical hunters wait patiently for years just to qualify for the chance to hunt in a unit like this,” Mike Swaro, assistant area wildlife manager for Craig, said in a statement. “Those that violate the law and take away an opportunity from conscientious hunters are a serious problem.”

Pending a CPW Hearings Officer review, Alarid could also lose his privilege to hunt and fish in Colorado, and 43 other Wildlife Violator Compact states, for up to five years. The conviction was largely due to information provided to CPW by a concerned hunter.

Under CPW’s “Turn In Poachers” program, the person who reported Alarid now earns a chance to draw a license in the same game management unit where the incident occurred. The initiative offers preference points and occasionally the reward of a license for reports of illegal take or possession or willful destruction of big game or turkey. The program is in addition to Operation Game Thief, a tip line where information about wildlife crimes can be reported anonymously with a monetary reward available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

To report a wildlife crime, call (877) 265-6648, or dial #OGT from a Verizon phone. You can also send an email to game.thief@state.co.us and specify whether you are interested in the TIP or OGT program. A person providing information must be willing to testify in court under TIP, whereas that is not a requirement of OGT.

“Most poachers commit their crime because they believe they can get away with it,” said Swaro. “Poachers steal from everyone in Colorado. We are very grateful the person who witnessed this gave us the information we needed to convict this individual.”