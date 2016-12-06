Motorized vehicle restrictions begin at Wolford Mountain Dec. 15 | SummitDaily.com

Annual winter restrictions on motorized travel in the Wolford Mountain area begins on Thursday, Dec. 15, and will be in effect in most areas through April 15 to help lessen stress on wintering big game herds.

The Wolford Mountain area, north of Kremmling in Grand County, includes public lands between U.S. Highway 40 and County Road 2, also known as Back Troublesome Road, and the Bureau of Land Management enforces the restrictions. The seasonal limitations are extended in two areas of Wolford Mountain to protect nesting raptors: Wolford Mountain Single Track runs through May 31, and the Muddy Creek Trail north of the fishing access bridge until July 31.

“We have these restrictions to help reduce disturbance to wildlife in this key wintering area,” said Stephanie Odell, BLM’s Kremmling field manager, in a statement. “We are (here to) remind the public to observe these restrictions and also to report any violations they see.”

Over-the-snow travel by vehicles that run on tracks and/or skis are permitted where this is a minimum of 12 inches of snow and on a select group of routes. Those are marked with orange diamonds on a travel map available online at: blm.gov/programs/recreation/recreation-activities/colorado/closures.

Non-motorized travel is typically permitted throughout the Wolford Mountain area during the winter travel restrictions. Changing conditions may cause these restrictions to be modified, so check for updates before heading out.

To report violations or for further information, please visit the BLM’s Kremmling Field Office (2103 E. Park Ave.), or call (970) 724-3000.