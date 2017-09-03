Mountain mentor of the month: August 2017

Summit County Mountain Mentors, the community-based mentorship program matching caring volunteers with youths aged 8 to 16, would like to honor its Mentor of the Month for August, Paul Olson.

The mission of the program, now into its 30th year, is to positively influence the county's youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult. Research shows this connection can help young people overcome life challenges as well as learn skills that may prove valuable in the mentee's development.

With Olson's two daughters now out of college, he missed talking with a young person about school activities and what they were studying. Joining Mountain Mentors and being paired with his mentee Juan reignited that excitement.

"It is fulfilling to make a difference in a child's life and it gets me out doing fun activities," said Olson. "It is not that much of a time commitment. And Mountain Mentors does a good job of organizing group activities several times each month."

Many children in the county apply and wait several months before being matched, just looking for someone who will matter in their lives. Olson encourages those considering becoming a Mountain Mentor to step up and volunteer, because you get to go do things like kayak on Dillon Reservoir while spending rewarding time with a kid.

For more information about the program, or to learn more about becoming a Mountain Mentor, visit: co.summit.co.us/332/mountain-mentors