Mountain mentor of the month: June 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Mountain Mentors, the community-based mentorship program matching caring volunteers with children aged 8 to 16, would like to honor its Mentor of the Month for June, Tavi Rainold.

The mission of the program, now in its 30th year, is to positively influence the county's youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult. As part of this effort to help make valuable connections so young people can overcome life challenges, the organization is wrapping up its 30 new members in 30 days campaign for the month of June and welcomes those interested to learn more about getting involved.

Rainold and her mentee, Micahela, were first paired six years ago and still maintain a bond today. Rainold watched as Micahela received her high school diploma, helped her cope with the loss of a loved one and also attended her recent graduation from Colorado Mesa University.

"She continued to be as supportive and loving as ever through my four years of college and she even drove three hours to watch me walk across the stage to get my college degree," said Micahela. "Not only that, but she was even there to watch me say 'I do' as I got married."

Many children in the county apply and wait several months before being matched, just looking for someone who will matter in their lives. If assisting local kids is a priority for you and you wish to give back to your community, Mountain Mentors encourages individuals to sign up. For more information about the program, or to learn more about becoming a Mountain Mentor, visit: co.summit.co.us/332/Mountain-Mentors

"To this day, Tavi and her family remain an active part of my life," said Micahela. "Even though we left the program, we haven't left each other."