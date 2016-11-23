Mountain mentor of the month: November 2016 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Mountain Mentors, the community-based mentoring program matching caring adult volunteers with youths ages 8 to 16, is honoring its Mentor of the Month for November, Holli Everson.

The well-established program’s mission is to positively influence the county’s youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult. Research shows this connection can help a young person overcome certain life challenges as well as learn skills that may prove valuable in the mentee’s development.

Everson first got involved with the local mentor program because she was looking for ways to give back to her community. A former coworker had been involved with Mountain Mentors and that gave her the impotence to sign up, where she met Hector.

“I wanted to do something that was new to me as well,” said Everson, “so I can also learn and grow from the experience. I was a little apprehensive at first. If someone is considering becoming a mentor, they should speak with someone who already is a mentor.”

Activities she and Hector have enjoyed most thus far have been those outdoors, from skipping rocks at the lake to playing Frisbee. Being in the natural environment also allows Everson’s dog Zuma to join, and Hector enjoys spending time with him as well. In addition, they’re looking forward to the winter and snow so they can go sledding.

For more information about the program, or to learn more about becoming a Mountain Mentor, visit: co.summit.co.us/332/Mountain-Mentors