Mountain Mentor of the month: October 2016 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Mountain Mentors, the community-based mentoring program matching adult volunteers with youths aged 8 to 16, is honoring its Mentor of the Month for October, Laurie Rambaud.

The program’s mission is to positively influence the county’s youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult. Research shows this connection can help a younger person overcome certain life challenges as well as learn skills that may prove valuable in the mentee’s development.

Rambaud, who started mentoring Izzy two years ago, once time opened up after her daughter graduated from Summit High, is an example of the impact local citizens can have on area children through shared experiences. She and Izzy have participated in an overnight hut trip and snowshoeing, and more everyday activities such as cooking and playing Crazy Eights. Rambaud sees the benefits both directions.

“I believe that so many kids don’t know how to talk to adults and take responsibility as adults,” she said. “Spending a little one-on-one time develops that skill. And as a mentor, you get to be a kid for a couple hours a week — who doesn’t need that?”

For more information about the program, or to learn more about becoming a Mountain Mentor, visit: http://www.co.summit.co.us/332/Mountain-Mentors