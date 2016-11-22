Mountain resort summer lodging numbers at record breaking high for fifth year in a row | SummitDaily.com

Summer lodging numbers came in at a record high for the fifth year in a row, according to DestiMetrics. The Denver-based company measures lodging numbers for mountain resorts in Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Montana.

DestiMetrics bases their summer numbers off of rooms booked from May to October. Across the seven states, occupancy was up 6.6 percent compared to 2015 numbers. Each month individually saw increases in occupancy this year. Revenue also saw an increase of 14.6 percent.

The Rocky Mountain region in particular saw a more than 7 percent increase in occupancy, as well as more than a 15 percent increase in revenue.