National Alliance on Mental Illness hosting fundraising garage sale in Frisco on September 9

The Colorado High Country branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be holding a fundraising garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Peak School parking lot in Frisco.

The group, a grassroots organization that provides support and advocacy for people affected by mental illness and their families, is seeking donations and volunteers for the sale, which will include household items, furniture, clothes, toys and sports equipment.

All proceeds form the sale will go directly to NAMI High Country Colorado programs and services. Those who are interested in volunteering or have items to donate can call Skye at 720-481-9079.