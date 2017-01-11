National Ski Safety Month arrives in January | SummitDaily.com

January is National Ski Safety Month and resorts across Colorado will each be hosting special safety-related programs and activities throughout the month.

The statewide trade association Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA), made up of 22 partner resorts, has many of them participating with events like hands-on activities with ski patrol, avalanche dog demonstrations and raising awareness about the importance of helmets. In and near Summit County, three ski areas will take part: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area.

A-Basin hosts a Safety Village in the base area the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Jan. 14-15, to recognize the occasion. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, guests have the chance to meet avalanche rescue dogs, receive a Junior Ski Patrol Badge and enjoy a piece of safety cake. Representatives from Centura Health will also be on hand to talk about the importance of protecting your brain while on the slopes, as well as to give away 100 helmets.

At Copper, the Safety First Celebration takes place at Center Village, also Jan. 14-15, with tents presented by St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, Summit County Rescue Group to discuss backcountry awareness, and Copper Ski Patrol’s avy dogs. Guests who visit the event can enter in daily raffles to win helmets, lift tickets and season passes, as well as other prizes. A Flight for Life helicopter is also scheduled to land at patrol headquarters at the top of the Excelerator and Super Bee chairlifts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Finally, during the same weekend, Loveland Ski Area will offer a slew of activities including avalanche beacon and patrol dog demos, the Loveland mascot quizzing children on the Your Responsibility Code, free water and sunscreen giveaways, and discounts on helmets at The Sport Shop to go along with freebies with any children’s lesson package.

In addition, the month functions as a good reminder of the Your Responsibility Code. Good guidelines to follow include always staying in control to avoid other people and obstacles, do not stop where you might obstruct a trail and observe all posted signs and warnings — keep off closed trails and areas. For a full list, visit coloradoski.com and click on the Safety tab.