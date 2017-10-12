New Highway 9 Iron Springs traffic alignment set for Monday night, Oct. 16

The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction plan to implement a traffic alignment to utilize the new northbound lanes between the light at the medical campus in Frisco and Summit High School on Monday evening, Oct. 16.

Northbound traffic will shift over to the new northbound side and southbound traffic will remain in its current location. Both directions will, for now, remain a single lane to allow crews to complete the next phase of the work in the median.

If weather impedes the alignment shift on Monday, it will instead occur on Tuesday evening, Oct. 17. Hours of operation for traffic switch are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and motorists should anticipate flaggers on the roadway as well as temporary delays of up to 20 minutes.

Overall construction completion — two lanes each direction — is scheduled for late-December.