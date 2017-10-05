New train and plane services expand travel options to Colorado ski areas
October 5, 2017
New nonstop flights to and from the state's eight regional airports and expanded service on the Winter Park Express will provide skiers and riders more convenient travel options to their favorite Colorado resorts by train, plane or car this winter.
Coming off its successful reintroduction, the Winter Park Express from Denver's Union Station will once again be in service, this year each Saturday and Sunday Jan. 5-March 25. In addition to new reduced fares of $29 each way on some departures, three "First Friday round-trips will join the alternative route to the Grand County ski area without a car.
Each of Colorado's eight regional airports, including Telluride, Aspen-Pitkin County and Steamboat are each offering new direct flights for the 2017-18 season from a variety of locations like Austin, Kansas City, Phoenix and Charlotte. For a full list of flights in and out of the local landing strips, visit: coloradoski.com/traveling
