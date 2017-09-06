No charges for Silverthorne driver who struck pedestrian after he ran into highway

The Silverthorne Police Department will not be filing charges against a driver who struck a man said to have run into oncoming traffic on Blue River Parkway on Saturday evening, Sept. 2.

The man, an unidentified 28-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. He is alive but still being treated, police said.

According to a news release, the man ran across the northbound lane of the highway between the intersections of Third and Fourth streets at around 8:07 p.m. After reaching the median, he then ran into the southbound lane, where a vehicle struck him.

Silverthorne Police sergeant Misty Higby said the vehicle was going the speed limit, which is 35 miles per hour in that area. She could not say whether or not police believed the man was intoxicated, although an eyewitness said at the time that he had just exited a liquor store before running into the highway.

The incident drew a large emergency response and forced a closure of Blue River Parkway in both directions for several hours.

Silverthorne police and the Colorado State Patrol are still investigating the incident.