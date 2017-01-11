November’s electeds sworn in Tuesday | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s newly elected and re-elected officials were formally sworn in Tuesday morning despite the winter weather’s plans.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, initially scheduled to join County Commissioners Karn Stiegelmeier and Thomas Davidson, went first, but at the Summit County Justice Center because the snow prevented all scheduled parties from meeting up at the County Courthouse. Mark Thompson, Chief Judge of Colorado’s Fifth Judicial District, did the honors for FitzSimons, who will serve two years in the position to fulfill the remainder of former Sheriff John Minor’s term. After delivering a brief speech before his assembled deputies, FitzSimons then swore them in as well.

Back at the Courthouse, because Davidson was unable to dislodge his car the driveway, Stiegelmeier followed the words of Fifth Judicial Judge Karen Romeo to officially begin her third term. Davidson, also entering his third and final term, then performed his oath via speakerphone — he promised his right hand was raised — to complete the day’s ceremonies.

In his remarks, FitzSimons thanked the voters and the people who had helped his campaign during an election contest that came down to just a few hundred votes.

“This is a responsibility I don’t take lightly, and I’m looking forward to bringing transparency and boldness to the sheriff’s office,” he said.

FitzSimons, who was appointed interim sheriff by the Board of County Commissioners last May, will plan to run for his first full term next election cycle.

“It’s unfortunate we have to do this all again in 18 months,” he said, referencing the tight race between him and former undersheriff Derek Woodman, who indicated on Election Day he intended to run again. “But hopefully by then the landscape will have changed, and we make that change with how we go out there and serve the public.”