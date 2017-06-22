NRO shines a spotlight on talented young soloists | SummitDaily.com

Conductor Carl Topilow will lead the NRO in a thrilling program on Wednesday, June 28, featuring four astounding solo artists. Virtuoso pianist Brock Tjosvold comes to Breckenridge to take on the heavy responsibility of delivering Shostakovich's elaborate masterwork, Concerto No.2 in F major. Tjosvold hails from the small town of Kimball, Nebraska, and is currently pursuing a performance diploma at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music. Kimball has a sensitivity in his approach that is fitting for the delicate opening as well as the power and dexterity necessary to persevere through the rest of this mammoth concerto.

Pablo de Sarasate is known for his flashy and enthralling compositions for the violin and this work is no exception. Sisters Jessica and Katelyn Lyons will captivate you with the sweet opening to Navarra, op. 33 but will soon have you wanting to dance in the aisles to this duo showpiece with Spanish flair. Jessica (22) and Katelyn (19) are part of an accelerated degree program at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Having just finished their undergraduate careers, both are continuing on to pursue their master's degrees in violin performance in the fall.

Celebrated composer Felix Mendelssohn demonstrates his faith in this glorious Symphony no. 5 in D Major subtitled The Reformation. Mendelssohn lives up to his reputation for skillful artistry and ingenuity in this symphony but most notable is the closing movement which directly quotes the hymn "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God." No matter your religion or creed, this powerful closing statement will give you chills and have you jumping to your feet.

The program also features Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D major and a fabulous performance by youth pianist, 8-year-old Audrey Haas.