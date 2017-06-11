Open Mic: What’s the best or worst piece of advice you’ve ever been given? | SummitDaily.com

Open Mic: What’s the best or worst piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
June 11, 2017
What's the best, or worst, piece of advice you've ever been given?
“The best advice I’ve gotten is to always marry up.”Blake Williamson; Portland, Oregon
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Frisco Walmart completes remodel, adds more self-checkouts
- Popular Dickey Day Use Area near Frisco on Highway 9 closes indefinitely for hikers, bikers on June 8
- Summit County Human Services recognized at statewide conference
- Top 5 most-read stories on Summitdaily.com
- Hunter who fired indiscriminately at elk fined $300 after two-day Summit County trial
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes out Colorado ski season this weekend
- Quandary: Dry and secondary drownings occur out of water
- Summer comes to Dillon with Farmers Market, beer festival and free concerts
- Bootprints Hiking Guide: North Tenmile Creek in Frisco, Colorado
- Get a taste of Blue River rapids on the 1st day of the 2017 rafting season (360 video)