 Outlets at Silverthorne event raises money for 19 local nonprofits | SummitDaily.com

Back to: Local

Outlets at Silverthorne event raises money for 19 local nonprofits

Outlets at Silverthorne event raises money for 19 local nonprofits

The Outlets at Silverthorne will host its 11th annual Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Extravaganza is an all-day shopping event to raise money and awareness for 19 local charities. Tickets for the event are $25; $10 of each ticket sale is tax deductible and will be donated to the individuals’ designated charity from the list above. One hundred percent of proceeds generated from over $25,000 in prize drawing giveaways will also be distributed back to the local charities. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Red Village, Unit 145I and 125E. The event hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to OutletsatSilverthorne.com for more information.