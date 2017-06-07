Outlets to host Off Road Car Show on Father’s Day | SummitDaily.com

On Father's Day, The Outlets at Silverthorne will present its first-ever Off Road Car Show.

The event is being hosted in conjunction with Specialized Truck and SUV and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 inside the Blue Village Courtyard, nearby stores such as Nike, Banana Republic, Skechers and others.

Organizers are promising the event will be as exciting as the vehicles on display, and the Blue Village Courtyard will utilize mountain-like features, such as boulders, hilly terrain and rock fields, to create an accessible viewing event.

There also will live music by the local band TallBoyz, coupon tents for shoppers and food and beverage, in addition to representatives from Specialized Truck and SUV to answer any questions one might have regarding a build or interest in wheelin'.