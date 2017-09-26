Peak One Surgery Center in Frisco closes after persistent water leaks, full roof replacement underway

The Peak One Surgery Center in Frisco is closed for the second time in two months because of water leaks and will now undergo a full roof replacement, the facility's administrator said.

Heavy rains during a replacement of the building's rubber rooftop in early August flooded the facility and forced the rescheduling of nearly a dozen procedures. The center, which provides only non-emergency surgeries, reopened less than two weeks later but will now be shuttered for about a month.

"We are continuing to have problems with leaking, so we need a full roof replacement all the way down to the concrete," Peak One Surgery Center administrator Michaela Halcomb said. "We're under the gun to get this replaced before the snow comes permanently."

The building dates to 2005 and still has its original roof, Halcomb said. Rains plagued the maintenance work in August, highlighting the difficulty of doing roofing work in the midst of monsoon season.

After the second round of leaks, a roofing contractor determined the whole structure needed to be replaced, prompting the facility to cancel roughly 75 scheduled procedures or move them to the adjacent St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, Halcomb said.