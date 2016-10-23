Peak School completes outdoor education trip | SummitDaily.com

Students at The Peak School, a private school in Frisco serving sixth through 12th grade, recently returned from an outdoor education trip in Buena Vista.

For the inaugural sixth-grade expedition, students took part in three days of team-building exercises, as well as challenging themselves individually. Through the outdoor component of the independent school’s curriculum, teachers get to take their students outside to not only get some fresh air and burn off energy, but to learn about the environment in a setting beyond the classroom.

During the festivities at 100 Elks Outdoor Center, participating students completed a service project to help young aspen trees grow, practiced their archery skills and collaborated to support each other through high ropes courses that included leaping off a platform 40 feet in the air.

“Students faced challenge after challenge with unity and strength,” Chinese teacher Luke Wander said in a news release. “It was thrilling to see them pull together to tackle complex problems, both environmental and gravitational, outside of the classroom.”

For more information about The Peak School, visit: http://www.thepeakschool.education