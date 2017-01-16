Peak School names Travis Aldrich next head of school | SummitDaily.com

The Peak School, an accredited, independent school in Frisco serving grades six through 12, recently announced the selection of Travis Aldrich as its third head of school to succeed the outgoing Steve Coleman following an extensive national search.

Aldrich is presently the upper school director at Vail Mountain School in Eagle County. He has worked in several independent schools since 1998, as an English and history teacher, admissions director, dean of students, as well as a middle school director for a school in California. For five years, he also served as a division director at three nationally recognized wilderness education camps.

“Peak is a dynamic community that thrives on the relationships between its students and its staff,” Aldrich said in a news release. “I want to be part of a place like Peak, where I can influence the school’s direction and growth, and bring what I have learned from other institutions.”

The Peak’s board of Trustees unanimously chose Aldrich after several final applicants visited the school and met with students, parents, faculty and staff.

“Travis was viewed by everybody as the top choice among a group of outstanding candidates,” John Vincze, the board of trustees’ co-chair, said in the release. “He has an extensive background in progressive education at the middle and high school levels, and in leading programs focused on outdoor education and international travel.”

Currently in its fifth year, Peak has 71 students. Aldrich is set to start his new role on July 1, and Coleman will return to his home on the East Coast after the fulfillment of his three-year contract.