Peak School senior awarded national U.S. Senate honor | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Education announced last week the selection of Tye Brown-Wolf, a senior at The Peak School in Frisco, as one of two students to represent the state in the United States Senate Youth Program.

The prestigious award includes an all-inclusive trip to Washington, D.C., where Brown-Wolf will spend eight days with his counterparts from each state. There, he’ll participate in an itinerary that includes meeting the president and U.S. Supreme Court justices in addition to taking part in a presentation in the Senate Chamber.

“It’s an amazing honor to be selected one of two delegates to represent Colorado,” Brown-Wolf said in a news release. “I hope to learn from our nation’s leaders and promote public interest in government.”

The Senate Youth Program began in 1962 to reward two of the highest-achieving students from each state through an extremely competitive, merit-based selection process overseen by the state departments of education nationwide. The travel experience, coupled with Brown-Wolf’s internship with State Rep. Millie Hamner during the legislative session this winter, are all part of his senior capstone year at Peak. Brown-Wolf is also a leader of the Summit High School Speech and Debate club and has been a finalist for the National History Day projects. He aspires to a career in public service or international relations.