Pet supply store Chuck & Don’s opens in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

A new store for man’s best friends

Chuck & Don’s, a specialty pet supply store based out of Minnesota, opened its 10th Colorado location in Frisco on Nov. 17.

The store will offer daily giveaways and door prizes as well as snacks for people and their four-legged friends through Nov. 20. The store is located at the Basecamp Center, 226 Lusher Court in suite 101. It held a sneak peak on Nov. 13 and 14.

Chuck & Don’s offers specialty pet foods and supplies for dogs and cats. Dillon Hall, the store manager of this location, said despite snowy weather the store had a busy morning.

The company was founded in 1990 by Charles “Chuck” Anderson and Don Tauer. Their first store opened in Eagen, Minnesota.