Pet supply store Chuck & Don’s opens in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Pet supply store Chuck & Don’s opens in Frisco
November 17, 2016
A new store for man’s best friends
Chuck & Don’s, a specialty pet supply store based out of Minnesota, opened its 10th Colorado location in Frisco on Nov. 17.
The store will offer daily giveaways and door prizes as well as snacks for people and their four-legged friends through Nov. 20. The store is located at the Basecamp Center, 226 Lusher Court in suite 101. It held a sneak peak on Nov. 13 and 14.
Chuck & Don’s offers specialty pet foods and supplies for dogs and cats. Dillon Hall, the store manager of this location, said despite snowy weather the store had a busy morning.
The company was founded in 1990 by Charles “Chuck” Anderson and Don Tauer. Their first store opened in Eagen, Minnesota.
Trending In: Local
- Basalt fishing closure lifted at popular ‘toilet bowl’ on Fryingpan River
- Frisco in talks to move historic Staley House and sell land to Foote’s rest
- Summit County marijuana survey data gauges community perceptions, use
- Parents rally against discrimination in Summit County schools
- Summit County’s newly elected to receive sizeable salary hikes
Trending Sitewide
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70
- #Busted: Summit Cove snowboard thief ID’d within hours through Facebook
- Breckenridge Ski Resort opens on Nov. 19, a day after Keystone Resort
- Summit County ski areas offer new perks for 2016-17 season
- Live coverage of the snowstorm that saved the Colorado ski season