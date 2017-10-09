PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Loveland Ski Area snowmaking ramps up after winter storm
October 9, 2017
A winter storm brought prime snowmaking conditions to Loveland Ski Area overnight on Sunday, and crews there expected to be able to continue making snow for another 36 straight hours.
Loveland and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area were the first mountains in Summit and Clear Creek counties to start making snow this year, kicking off operations on Sept. 25.
Copper Mountain Resort, meanwhile, kicked off snowmaking on Friday, Oct. 6, and is slated to open on Nov. 10.
A Loveland official said in an email Monday afternoon that the ski area would have a better idea of an expected opening date within the next couple of days.
Unlike other ski areas, Loveland and A-Basin don't set opening dates, opting instead to spin lifts as soon as possible. Their favorable geography makes for thicker early-season snowpack.
