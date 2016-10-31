Planning and Zoning Commission to hold hearing on Dillon Amphitheatre | SummitDaily.com

The Dillon Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Due to construction work at Dillon Town Hall, the meeting will be held in the conference room at the Best Western Ptarmigan Lodge located at 652 Lake Dillon Drive.

The commission will be holding a public hearing on the development application for the Dillon Amphitheatre overhaul project, which has drawn sharp criticism for its scope and design aesthetic. Approval from the Planning and Zoning Committee is the last hurdle the proposal needs to clear before the project goes forward.