Planning and Zoning Commission to hold hearing on Dillon Amphitheatre | SummitDaily.com

Planning and Zoning Commission to hold hearing on Dillon Amphitheatre
October 31, 2016
The Dillon Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Due to construction work at Dillon Town Hall, the meeting will be held in the conference room at the Best Western Ptarmigan Lodge located at 652 Lake Dillon Drive.
The commission will be holding a public hearing on the development application for the Dillon Amphitheatre overhaul project, which has drawn sharp criticism for its scope and design aesthetic. Approval from the Planning and Zoning Committee is the last hurdle the proposal needs to clear before the project goes forward.
Trending In: Local
- A shortage of drivers may cause cuts in Summit County bus lines
- Fritangas Mexican Restaurant opens a location in Silverthorne
- Town manager finalists boast impressive credentials
- Dillon Ranger District continues pile burning through winter
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
Trending Sitewide
- Summit locals work to create OHV trail system
- Former Breckenridge man to face additional charges in sprawling cyberstalking case
- Grand opening of a Borgata artisan store in Silverthorne Nov. 5
- A shortage of drivers may cause cuts in Summit County bus lines
- Fritangas Mexican Restaurant opens a location in Silverthorne