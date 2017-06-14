Police seek suspect after stabbing near Baldy Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Police seek suspect after stabbing near Baldy Mountain
June 14, 2017
On Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:28 a.m. the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing in the Baldy Mountain area located in unincorporated Summit County, according to a news release.
The victim was transported to Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center and is recovering after surgery, the release said. No arrest has been made.
Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that no more information could be released on Wednesday because the case is still under active investigation.
