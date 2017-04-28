Police seeking help identifying body found in Clear Creek County | SummitDaily.com

Police seeking help identifying body found in Clear Creek County
April 28, 2017
Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a woman originally found on April 8, 2017.
Investigators were called to an area near Colorado State Highway 103 in Clear Creek County where a motorist discovered the body by the road.
Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, however a news release noted that she might have been murdered.
She is described as "a biracial female, age range 15-25 years… wearing a black t-shirt with images of Marilyn Monroe, guns and marijuana leaves on the front. She has black hair and was wearing a black weave. Each earlobe is double-pierced."
Investigators released a computer-generated sketch of the victim, along with an image of the t-shirt she was wearing.
"Law enforcement officials have searched local, state and national databases; however, there has been no positive identification of the female to date," the release said.
Two tip lines are available to receive information connected with the case: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, 303-670-7567, and CBI, 303-239-4219.
