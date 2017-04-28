 Police seeking help identifying body found in Clear Creek County | SummitDaily.com

Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a woman originally found on April 8, 2017.

Investigators were called to an area near Colorado State Highway 103 in Clear Creek County where a motorist discovered the body by the road.

Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, however a news release noted that she might have been murdered.

She is described as "a biracial female, age range 15-25 years… wearing a black t-shirt with images of Marilyn Monroe, guns and marijuana leaves on the front. She has black hair and was wearing a black weave. Each earlobe is double-pierced."

Investigators released a computer-generated sketch of the victim, along with an image of the t-shirt she was wearing.

"Law enforcement officials have searched local, state and national databases; however, there has been no positive identification of the female to date," the release said.

Two tip lines are available to receive information connected with the case: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, 303-670-7567, and CBI, 303-239-4219.