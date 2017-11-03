Proper breathing begins at the nose, according to author Ed Harrold

Motivational speaker, coach and author Ed Harrold believes wellness starts with the breath, and he'll be in Frisco next week to discuss his research, raise breathing awareness and sign copies of his new book, "Life With Breath," during a free presentation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Next Page Books and Nosh.

Harrold's work is described as a "journey in discovering the mind-body relationship that is linked through breath," and it focuses heavily on how proper-breathing techniques can do things like reduce stress, build resilience, increase mobility, fight disease and raise organizational and athletic performance, among a number of other positive benefits.

"Everything behind the scenes works off the length, depth and taste of your inhale and exhale," Harrold said over the phone Thursday, and if someone's breathing through their mouth, he doesn't think they're doing it right.

"We know that breathing through the nose is optimal," Harrold stated matter-of-factly, adding that it's known to activate the vagus nerve, which in turn interfaces with the heart, lungs and digestive tract.

As a result, nose-breathing can improve posture in the spine, allow lung tissues to expand further and ease tension in old, leathery joints, according to Harrold. Also, "the more you can inhale through your nose, the better quality of blood you're going to have."

According to his bio, Harrold has spent 20-plus years looking to help people realize their full potential in all aspects of wellness and mindful living, and much of that time has been spent on optimal breathing and the effects it can have on other parts of the body, including one's heart.

"It's a simple formula," he said. "Breaths per minute is going to dictate your heart rate, and the lower the heart rate, the more sustainable power you are going to have to achieve your goals."

Harrold has served as the director of yoga and sports training for The Kripalu Institute for Extraordinary Living while focusing on breathing in performance states. He is also a contributing editor for Thrive Global, Huffington Post, Huffpostlive, MindBodyGreen, PTOnTheNet, Aloha Magazine, Rowing News Magazine and Natural News.

Next Page is at 409 Main St. in Frisco. Wednesday's presentation is free. For more info or to reserve a copy of Harrold's book in advance, call 970-668-9291 or email store owner Lisa Holenko at lisa@nextpagebooks.com