Real estate merger connects the Front Range to the western slope | SummitDaily.com

Real estate merger connects the Front Range to the western slope
January 13, 2017
New Age Real Estate, a residential brokerage and property management firm based out of Denver, has merged with Fleisher Real Estate. Fleisher serves both the residential and commercial real estate market, and helps clients from Aspen to Parachute, Colorado.
New Age owner and broker, J. Daren Roberts, will act as president of the two companies. Former Fleisher president, Craig Rathbun, will continue working with the firm’s operations as the managing broker, overseeing the brokerage division, agents and support staff.
New Age Real Estate has offices across the state in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Fort Collins. Fleisher is largely concentrated on the Western Slope with locations in Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Rifle.
—Summit Daily staff
