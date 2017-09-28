Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District open house to feature live fire demonstration

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District will be hosting its annual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the district's Station 6 at 316 Main St. in Breckenridge.

The event, being held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, will feature educational booths covering topics including wildfire preparedness, home fire drills, first aid, gun safety, home health and more.

There will also be games and kid-friendly interactive presentations. A main attraction will be a live fire demonstration by the National Home Fire Sprinkler in the parking lot from 5 to 6 p.m.

Many local organizations participate in this annual event, including the American Red Cross, Breckenridge Police Department, Summit County Communications Center, Summit County Ambulance Service, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and more. Free food will be provided to all participants.