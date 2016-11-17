Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District wins 4th consecutive finance award | SummitDaily.com

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the fourth year in a row for its comprehensive annual financial report. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“This achievement was possible because of the hard work of many within our organization,” wrote fire chief Jim Keating. “We feel it is our duty to be completely diligent and open in the financial management reporting practices of this Fire District’s operations to its taxpayer base.”