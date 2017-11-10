Registration open for countywide slim-down challenge

Registration is now open for Silverthorne's fourth annual PANTS Holiday Trimmings challenge, a weight-maintenance contest put on by the Physical Activity and Nutrition of the Summit group.

The contest begins with weigh-ins the day before Thanksgiving and ends after the New Year. The idea is for individuals to maintain their weight, measured as a team, during a time of year that people can easily gain 5-7 pounds, according to a Silverthorne news release.

"Last year, we had great success," said Renee Rogers, the town's fitness and wellness coordinator and PANTS treasurer, in a prepared statement. "We had 135 participants on 28 teams. Twenty-five teams finished, with some even losing weight."

People may register for the challenge by going to Silverthorne.org/rec-center or stopping by the Silverthorne Recreation Center at 430 Rainbow Drive.

There is a $10 fee, and that small amount "helps keep people accountable," Rogers continued, explaining that many don't want to let their teammates down. "It is really a fun way to create countywide wellness connections."

County Commissioner Karn Steiglemier is a long-time challenge competitor and believes "maintaining, and sometimes, even losing weight with the Holiday Trimmings challenge is fun and motivating because it's all about the team camaraderie, and then, we all win."

Her team, The Four Turkeys, will be back in action again this year.

Weigh-ins and weigh-outs will be done throughout the county, including at the Breckenridge Rec Center, Public Health and the Ebert Family Clinic in Frisco, and the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

The weights are collective, so overall the team has to maintain. For more info, call Rogers at 970-262-7374. Teams will also receive weekly recipes and helpful hints as they participate in some team challenges along the way.