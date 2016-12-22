REI a welcome neighbor in Summit County; Dillon offers tax incentives and riles competitor | SummitDaily.com

REI’s first store in Summit County promises to energize the region’s retail landscape, largely void of chain sporting goods stores. Perhaps surprisingly, one retailer that isn’t troubled by the newcomer is Christy Sports, the Colorado specialty ski and snowboard retailer.

Christy Sports has a store in Park Meadows Mall across from REI and “we have been happily sharing customers for many, many years there,” said Christy Sports spokesman Randy England.

“We think Christy Sports and REI are very complementary. We don’t consider this a threat to our business in any way,” England said. “From a brand standpoint, we are excited that REI is coming to Dillon and we think they will provide a benefit to the community and its visitors.”

The town of Dillon floated a sales-tax rebate to help lure REI to town. The town offered REI a rebate of 25 percent of its sales tax for 10 years, up to a total of $600,000. The rebate was offered to help REI redesign the interior of the former Sports Authority building it is renting.

“We are open for business and sometimes you gotta partner with people to make things happen,” said Dillon town manager Tom Breslin.

