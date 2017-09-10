Retired surgeon Dr. Don Parsons honored as ‘Health Hero of the Year’

Longtime local Dr. Don Parsons was honored by Community Health Charities in August as its Health Hero of the Year recipient for his ongoing work in the health field as a volunteer. The award was bestowed at the organization's seventh annual awards breakfast.

The ceremony celebrates area businesses and nonprofits for their work toward building a stronger, healthier Colorado, and Parsons was one of its standouts.

The former general surgeon of 20 years has since worked with the 9Health Fair for a decade. On the latter, he specifically serves on the medical advisory committee and board of trustees, and is site coordinator for Summit County's yearly event held in Frisco.

In the past, Parsons also spent time in Honduras providing basic prenatal care to expecting mothers, and is the former president of the state's chapter for the American Cancer Society, as well as giving time to both the American Lung Association and public health association.