Rocky Mountain National Park survival workshop Saturday, May 6 | SummitDaily.com

The Rocky Mountain Conservancy's Field Institute hosts a survival training at Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, May 6, for those wanting to learn the skills of their ancestors dating to the Stone Age.

Led by instructor Doug Hill, founder and director of the Gone Feral School of Primitive and Traditional Skills, participants will get to explore how the three innovations of making a fire, a sharp edge and cords of rope changed the face of the world. Following an overview of the archeological record of these technologies in Colorado, attendees will practice these three skills and learn implications for how each can be used for survival.

Registration is required beforehand, and can be done online at: rmconservancy.org and clicking on the Learn With Us tab in the header, or call 970-586-3262. The workshop costs $80 for adult non-members, and $76 for Conservancy members.