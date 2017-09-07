Rotary Club of Summit County to match Hurricane Harvey donations

The Rotary Club of Summit County has agreed to contribute up to $20,000 in matching funds for community members that wish to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief. Summit County residents are invited to join Rotary Club in making a difference. Tax deductible donations to be matched should be issued to the Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund, designated to "Gulf Coast Disaster Relief Donor Advised Fund." The checks can be given directly to a Rotarian or mailed to The Summit County Rotary Charitable Fund (PO Box 4401, Frisco, CO 80443). Include your name and mailing address so Rotary can record your donation amount under your name. Donations will be accepted through the end of September. All funds collected and matched will be passed through to the newly established Gulf Coast Disaster Relief Donor Advised Fund which will be overseen and directed by a committee of Rotarians. The Summit County club will join Rotary's efforts and trust that the Donor Advised Fund Rotary created will be able to use the funds collected to help those who need it most in a sustainable, accountable way.