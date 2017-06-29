Roundabout ready for July 4 festivities in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge town officials will cut a ribbon Friday, June 30 today to celebrate the opening of the Four O'clock Roundabout, just in time for the Fourth of July.

During the ceremony, Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Wolfe, members of the Breckenridge Town Council and state Rep. Millie Hamner will say a few words and help officially open the often-busy intersection at Park Avenue and Four O'clock Road.

The town is stressing that people arrive on time for the ceremony, as the ribbon cutting will go off promptly at noon so the town can immediately reopen the streets, according to a town spokeswoman.

The opening of the highly traveled intersection comes just in time for the Fourth of July festivities in Breckenridge, in which the town plans to shoot off fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Gondola lots, making the fireworks show visible throughout town.

The fireworks show will be preceded by a 10K trail run at 7 a.m. Tuesday, starting and finishing at Carter Park, and a 50-mile mountain bike race at 9:30 a.m. the same day, which also serves as the launch of the Fourth of July parade on Main Street.

For more about the Fourth of July festivities in Breckenridge, go to GoBreck.com/fourth-of-july .