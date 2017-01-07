Silverthorne Town Council plows away with the first meeting of the new year | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne Town Council plows away with the first meeting of the new year
January 7, 2017
During their Wednesday meeting, the Silverthorne Town Council will appoint Tom Daugherty, the public works director, to the Clinton Ditch Board. They will also consider a new member for the Silverthorne Parks, Open Space, Recreation and Trails Committee.
The council will look at two resolutions, one to notify the public of town posting locations, and one to authorize the town to purchase a plow. The proposed purchase of the Freightliner plow truck would cost the town $206,185.69. The town allotted for $247,000 for the purchase of a new plow in the 2017 budget.
The council will do a second reading on an ordinance allowing the U.S. Forest Service to buy the building that they currently rent from the town. The council will then do a first reading on an ordinance concerning bicycles on public roads.
