Silverthorne accepting grant applications from businesses | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne accepting grant applications from businesses

The town of Silverthorne and the Economic Development Advisory Committee have begun accepting applications for their 2017 Business Grant Program. The program is looking for applications from businesses wanting to make site improvements, or capital investments to bring in new jobs.

The program started in 2012 and has helped more than 30 businesses in the town with improvement projects. The Silverthorne Town Council has allocated $40,000 for grants this year. Applications are due to the town by Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Details on the application can be found on the town’s website, Silverthorne.org, as well as at Town Hall.