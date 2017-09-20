Silverthorne building ‘Bridge to Savings’ with big move next week

The town of Silverthorne began work to replace the Blue River Bridge this week, a project that's requiring the town to bring in the largest crane ever used in Summit County for a construction project, according to town officials.

In order to facilitate the large-scale bridge-replacement project, a nine-axle crane will have to lift the massive bridge all in one piece, over a cluster of lodge pole pines, to its resting point above the Blue River.

The bridge spans more than 100 feet, and town officials have dubbed it a "Bridge to Savings," because it comes as part of the town's core redevelopment and will give shoppers a new way to access savings of 30 to 70 percent off retail prices on name-brand merchandise at the Outlets.

All stores will remain open during construction, and a sale to commemorate the event is planned.

Work is set to run Sept. 18 to Oct. 15 and people are being encouraged to stop by to see the progress. The actual bridge move and placement is scheduled for Sept. 27, weather permitting.