Silverthorne celebrates Veterans Day with flag raising ceremony | SummitDaily.com

The town of Silverthorne will honor those who served with a flag raising ceremony on Veterans Day. A local Boy Scout troop will be participating in the ceremony. The ceremony will take place at Silverthorne Town Hall from 8 -8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The town is encouraging all veterans in the community to come to the ceremony to be recognized for their service. Coffee and donuts will be served in the lobby of Town Hall after the ceremony.