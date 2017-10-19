Silverthorne Elementary raises money for disaster relief
October 19, 2017
The students of Silverthorne Elementary School recently presented a big check to Eric Meyers, executive director of the Western Colorado Chapter of the Red Cross, for $1,263 at the school.
The money was raised primarily through a coin-collection contest called "Penny Wars," organized by the fifth-grade classes and the parent-teacher association, according to a news release.
Coin collection points were also staged at Silverthorne Town Hall and the Rec Center, and it was a fitting partnership with president of the PTA Gina Smallwood also being a town employee at the rec center.
During the school's assembly on Oct. 6, Myers thanked the students and recognized the "efforts of children in a small mountain town wanting to reach out and help others who were affected by terrible storms in the Southern U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico."
He further explained the school's fundraiser falls inline with the Red Cross' mission: Better Together, according to the release.
