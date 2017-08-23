Silverthorne Performing Art Center has five art pieces on display

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center has five new visual art displays for free public viewing anytime the center is open.

The town's Art Selection Committee, a group of seven residents who select art pieces to be displayed in public spaces, searched for works that were colorful and organic, according to a Silverthorne news release.

The first exhibit came from artist Mary Williams and it greets guests as they first walk in the door. For the display, Williams has taken dead aspen trees and turned them into a colorful totem forest, along with a hanging wall piece titled "Waterfall," which can be viewed at the same time as the rushing Blue River through the lobby windows.

In the education wing of the center, artist Jan Maret Willman's mixed oil media creations line the wall. Outside, Stephen Shachtman has created a steel monolith piece surrounded by colorful flowers.

The plaza also now boasts the work of sculptor Robert Mangold, whose vibrant kinetic piece moves gracefully in the wind.

In the west-facing display boxes, also outside of the building, local glass-blower John Hudnut has created a breathtaking chandelier with small glass shapes formed by local children.

Hudnut visited Silverthorne Elementary School in the spring to work with art students there, and he hosted several open houses for children at his GatherHouse Glassblowing Studio and Gallery in Frisco to secure the children's help for the piece of artwork.

The SPAC exhibit is temporary, and the indoor pieces will be on display through the end of September. The outdoor sculptures will be in place for a year.

The Art Selection Committee is already preparing for the next exhibit, according to the town, and it will be titled "It's Elementary" and showcase pieces in the lobby and education corridor.

For more about the exhibit, go to callforentry.org and search "Town of Silverthorne." More information about the Arts Plan and related initiatives can be found by contacting Silverthorne's Recreation and Culture Director Joanne Cook at jcook@silverthorne.org.

The SPAC is in the heart of downtown Silverthorne at 4th Street and Blue River Parkway.