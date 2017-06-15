Silverthorne police officer honored for saving the life of car crash victims | SummitDaily.com

An unusually high number of law enforcement officers filled the gallery of Silverthorne's Town Council meeting Wednesday night at Town Hall.

It's not uncommon for police to attend these meetings, but with at least nine in uniform, the high number was much greater than normal, and their reason for being there would soon be clear.

They were there to support one of their own, officer Anne Baldwin, as she was awarded one of the town's highest honors, the Medal of Meritorious Service.

Filling in for Mayor Bruce Butler, who was unable to attend, Councilwoman and mayor pro tem JoAnne Nadalin described the award and what Baldwin did to earn it.

"For those who aren't familiar with it, the Medal of Meritorious Service is awarded for saving a life or for an act that involves an uncommon risk to an employee in the performance of their duties," the councilwoman said.

At 2:43 a.m. on April 4, she continued, Baldwin and officer Matt Tarnoff were dispatched to a rollover wreck near Lake View Circle, north of Silverthorne, in unincorporated Summit County.

Two people in the car had been ejected. Tarnoff found one victim and immediately began to render aid to one of the crash victims, while Baldwin started searching for the second.

"She found the person some distance from the vehicle covered in a heavy layer of snow," Nadalin continued. "Upon locating him, officer Baldwin rendered aid, performed CPR and ultimately revived him and saved his life."

Nadalin closed by thanking Baldwin on behalf of the police department and the town, and the gallery rose to their feet and erupted in a healthy round of applause.

Afterward, Baldwin thanked the council and posed for a couple photos with Nadalin and police chief John Minor before heading out to work the night shift.