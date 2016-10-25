Silverthorne recycling drop-off only taking glass starting Nov. 14 | SummitDaily.com

Due to rising costs, Waste Management will be shutting down single-stream recycling operations at its free public drop-off site in Silverthorne starting Nov. 14, with the exception of glass bottles separated by color.

The hauling company will continue to offer single-stream recycling to homes and businesses that prefer the convenience of having their items picked up. The Summit County landfill in Dillon will still accept all recyclables.

“We know how important recycling is to Summit County,” Kevin Richards, Waste Management district manager, said in a statement. “The larger facility at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park (SCRAP) is much more efficient at handling recyclable materials. When residents take recyclables directly to SCRAP, it eliminates handling the materials twice. This change will keep recycling in Summit County much more sustainable in the long run.”

Continuing to accept glass bottles in Silverthorne will help keep glass out of other single-stream recycling throughout the county, and Waste Management is proud to be the only private company to offer a free glass drop-off site in Silverthorne.

To learn more about recycling, visit: http://www.recycleoftenrecycleright.com.